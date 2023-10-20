INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana National Guard’s first black female general was honored and received the Second Annual Distinguished Alumni Award at Martin University Thursday evening.

Felica Brokaw served over 36 years in the military and is logistics assistant chief of staff for U.S. Forces Korea. Her most recent Indiana National Guard assignment was as the human resource officer. Previously, she was the Camp Atterbury and Muscatatuck Urban Training Center commander from June 2018 to July 2021.

Throughout her career, Brokaw earned the Bronze Star Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal four times, the Overseas Service Ribbon, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and the Iraq Campaign Medal.

“We are pleased to honor our alumnus General Brokaw and salute her distinguished service to our city, state, and country,” President of Martin University Dr. Sean L. Huddleston said. “She is the perfect example of a Martin graduate who understands the importance of an education, service, and making a difference in the world.”

The reception is part of a special week of homecoming festivities that welcomes back alumni, renews and establishes new friendships, and highlights Martin University’s unique role in the community.