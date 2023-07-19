LAS VEGAS – After a 15-year hiatus, SlamBall is back.

The revamped league sports a field of eight teams with one of its biggest stars, Nathaniel Harris, hailing from Hammond, Indiana.

“It’s definitely good to have that weight and be able to carry it,” noted Harris, who’s family tree has deep roots in Chicago. “I definitely watched it growing up, back in the day. Now, I’m actually playing.

“It’s crazy.”

Harris has hooped his whole life, playing ball at Hammond High and IU-Northwest before trying to catch on to a semi-pro team.

But, eventually, Harris made an unexpected jump to the Indiana Pacers trampoline team.

“That’s actually a funny story. I give my sister all the credit,” explained Harris. “My sister was like, ‘Hey, the Indiana Pacers have this tryout for this trampoline team. Me personally, I ain’t going to lie, I was like, ‘I’m not trying to jump off a trampoline. I’m trying to go play basketball. I can go with these guys.’ Met a guy there. He’s like my brother now. Took me under his wing, basically. I fell in love with that part of the game – the entertainment aspect. I was still on the court.”

The court looks a little different now. There are four positions instead of five in SlamBall- a handler, a stopper and two gunners.

“I call it a game within a game within a game,” Harris noted. “It’s a different grit, a different grind, when it comes to it. With SlamBall you have different people from all different backgrounds. You have football players. You have basketball players. You’ve even got track stars. You have people from places everywhere and everybody just comes together. We’re learning a new game and now it’s time to take it to another level.”

Harris plays handler for the Lava, essentially running the floor as the team’s point guard.

“I’m in the tramps. I’m in-between – both ways offense and defense. You can’t really get in with the defense because you don’t want to ‘popcorn’ anybody. That’s a foul and you don’t want to give up points. Handlers and gunners, we’re full court everywhere.”

The gunners are fast and ready to fly to the rim at moment’s notice. However, there will be a stopper there waiting for them.

“Some stoppers, if you get them a full run up the court, can go take off stopper on stopper. You’ll most likely get a dunk out of that. If you have a stopper that can shoot the ball, late in the shot clock, he can come up and shoot a 4-pointer. It’s definitely a threat to have that stopper because their stopper doesn’t leave the paint. So, once he comes up, it’s a four on three now.”

Even though Harris will usually be dishing out dunks, he still has the background to throw down in style.

“It’s good to have a bag. It’s good to have something that you can pull out that’s a go-to. Everybody on the Pacers, they know my signature is behind-the-back through the legs. You’ll probably see that if I get a free run. It’s my second nature go-to move,” added Harris. “That gets the gym hyped. That gets the gym loud. Everybody’s happy. Everybody’s rooting for you.”

Harris hopes to hear the crowd roaring July 21st, when SlamBall kicks off its four-week season in Sin City.

“It’s something new. Yes, it was played. But, I also feel it’s something that with the new age, we can put our own spin on it. We can bring new things that the game was missing before,” Harris remarked. “Come out and feel the atmosphere of it. Don’t just watch the highlights. Watch the whole game. See what is built into it.”