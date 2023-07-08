An Indianapolis Indians jersey with the number 22 to honor Indiana native Rudy Bruggner (via Alan Mbathi)

INDIANAPOLIS — The family of a Hoosier hero who died in the Korean War honored his memory Saturday night with the help of the Indianapolis Indians.

Corporal Rudolph “Rudy” Bruggner was supposed to play as a shortstop for the Indians during the 1951 season. But then, he was drafted into the US Army.

While serving in the Korean War, Bruggner wrote dozens of letters home to family about his love of the game. He was eventually killed in combat in Korea.

As a result, he never did officially take the field for the Indians.

On Saturday night, Rudy’s great-nephew threw out a ceremonial first pitch at Victory Field and the family received two Bruggner jerseys on Rudy’s behalf. This, Bruggner’s great-great-niece Jenny Hunter said, was to give Rudy his long-awaited moment of taking the field for the Indians.

“One of his letters is from July 8th, and it was him telling his father that he was getting ready to go back to the front line as a medic,” Hunter said. “And he just added: ‘Dad, I sure would like to see a ball game.’ And that’s why we’re here today.”

Other members of Rudy’s family joined in the celebration.

“It’s an honor to him,” said Rudy’s great-nephew Joe Reynolds. “That’s why we’re here on July 8th, the same day to follow up on his dream of getting home to see a ball game.”

FOX59/CBS4 will have more on Rudy’s story on Tuesday, including more on the letters he sent home while in Korea about his love of baseball.