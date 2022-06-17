INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — With beautiful weather on the way this weekend, we wanted to highlight opportunities for free or affordable family fun.

From walks around the Downtown Canal to daily entertainment in the afternoon on Monument Circle, Hoosiers can enjoy a break from the ordinary without spending a dime.

“You don’t have to come downtown and spend lots of money, obviously there’s times to park but you know, we also encourage people to ride IndyGo,” Bob Schultz, President of Downtown Indy Inc., said. “There’s several lines that come in and out of downtown.”

The Shannon Family owns one of the u-pick flower farms in the area; theirs is located in Crawfordsville. You can pick a bucket of flowers for $30 or a kids bucket for $5.

“Kids have a specific row which is cheaper for the kids rather than picking some of the more expensive flowers you could say, and then you have the opportunity to feed some of our goats, and see our guineas and chickens and play with the cats while you are out at the farm,” Sophia Shannon said.

Visit Indiana advertises many activities that will stretch your dollar.

“You really can’t beat the Indiana State Parks system,” Kyle Johnson, Director of Visitor Conversion at the Indiana Destination Development Corporation, said. “It’s about $7 admission for an entire carload of people.”

Or, a drive-in theater is another affordable option.

“A great way to bring a whole carload of people in, check out some new movies,” Johnson said. “Tibbs Drive-In is here in Indianapolis, the Canary Creek outdoor cinema is in Franklin.”

Johnson also points out there are three minor league baseball teams in Indiana, where tickets are less than $30.

“When I’m talking to people about all the great things to do in Indiana, a lot of people have no idea all of the things you can do,” Johnson said.