INDIANAPOLIS — Several law enforcement agencies across the Hoosier state are ramping up patrols starting Wednesday night for the upcoming holiday weekend.

Police say the night before Thanksgiving tends to be a big party night. Some even refer to Thanksgiving Eve as “Drinksgiving” or “Blackout Wednesday,” which is exactly why police are increasing their patrols on busy highways and city streets.

“Historically that’s a high DUI night for us,” said Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine. “So we’re going to be out there to intercept those drunk drivers starting Wednesday night.”

State Police already have Marion County checkpoints locked down and ready to go.

“It’s all hands on deck for us,” Perrine said. “Our troopers are not taking the holiday off. We’re going to have plenty of troopers out working, increasing those patrols to make sure people can drive safely.”

Federal data shows nearly 140 drivers were involved in deadly alcohol-impaired crashes on Thanksgiving Eve between 2017 and 2021. Here in Indiana, local police say it is important for any driver to keep an extra eye out.

“We encourage anyone if they think they see an impaired driver, whether they’re not maintaining their lane, or speeding and reckless driving, we encourage you to dial 911,” said IMPD Officer William Young. “Get a good description to our dispatchers, maybe a license plate, only if it’s safe to do so.”

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is also teaming up with ISP and other agencies starting Wednesday. They will be out on city streets and highways and not just after dark.

“Our DUI unit and our officers are out during the day looking for impaired drivers too,” Ofc. Young said. “So it’s not just a thing where we’re out late at night or in the early morning hours. We’re out throughout the day too.”

Law enforcement also said drivers need to just be prepared for busy roadways this weekend.

“If you’re going anywhere, whether it’s to the next city to do some shopping, or across the state to visit family, there’s going to be traffic,” Sgt. Perrine said. “There’s going to be cars. There’s going to be a lot of people out, so just anticipate that.”