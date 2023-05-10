CAMBRIDGE CITY, Ind. — Police in Cambridge City, Ind. are asking the public for help finding a woman that was last seen on Monday.

CCPD posted on Facebook that detectives are searching for 49-year-old Stacey Miller, who was last in contact with family and friends on Monday, May 8, and did not report to work on Tuesday, May 9.

Miller is described by CCPD as a 5’6″, 195-pound woman with brown eyes and orange-blonde hair. She drives a “loud rusty Black Ford 150 with damage to the passenger side mirror”.

“Stacey did not come home as expected,” CCPD said in the post. “Her family is very concerned.”

Anyone with information on Miller’s whereabouts is being asked to contact the Cambridge City Police Department at (765) 478-1231.