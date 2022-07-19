HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. – Police are looking for a northeastern Indiana man accused of taunting officers on his motorcycle.

According to the Huntington County Sheriff’s Department, police have attempted to stop Charles Benfer “over the last week or two” while he was riding his motorcycle. Benfer “has been taunting the police into a pursuit, reaching very dangerous speeds,” police said.

Benfer is believed to be riding a 2004 or 2005 Suzuki GSXR. Police said he recently fired a weapon within city limits and is considered armed and dangerous due to his recent actions.

In a Facebook post, the Huntington County Sheriff’s Department appealed to the public’s help in finding Benfer, who has no known address.

Charles Benfer/Huntington County Sheriff’s Department

The sheriff’s office, Huntington Police Department, Indiana State Police and U.S. Marshals Service are looking for Benfer and consider finding him “priority number one.”

“He needs to be locked up ASAP before he kills or injures an individual or family,” the sheriff’s office said.

Benfer has multiple active warrants for resisting, police said, and more charges were expected to be filed.

Anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s office at (260) 356-8316 or the Huntington Police Department at (260) 356-7110.