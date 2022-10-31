CRAWFORD CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police (ISP) says days ago officials arrested Terry Daffron for the rape of a female juvenile in 1996.

ISP says an ISP detective initiated the investigation and collected DNA at the crime scene. Officer say however, at that time, it was not known to law enforcement to whom the suspect’s DNA belonged to.

ISP says in September 2019, a Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) hit connected Daffron to the rape. Police say the CODIS system is a database maintained by the FBI that allows state and local law enforcement laboratories to store and compare DNA profiles from crime scenes and convicted offenders.

ISP says following this discovery, a detective worked closely with the Crawford County Prosecutor’s Office and was later granted a DNA Search Warrant by the Crawford County Circuit Court. Police say after Daffron’s DNA was collected, a laboratory analysis confirmed the match of his DNA to the DNA collected by another detective in 1996.

Police say on October 20, Daffron accepted a Plea Agreement in the Crawford County Circuit Court for Rape. Officials say Daffron is scheduled for a sentencing hearing later in 2022.