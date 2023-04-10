MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — An employee at an Indiana State Prison is hospitalized in critical condition after getting hit in the head with a steel pipe by an inmate.

According to Indiana State Police, the incident occurred Monday afternoon at an Indiana State Prison in Michigan City. ISP’s preliminary investigation shows that around 12:30 p.m. inmates were working in a steel shop when an argument broke out between one inmate and a civilian employee.

The inmate, identified by ISP as 39-year-old Jeremy W. Davidson, then turned the disagreement physical when he hit the supervisor over the head with a steel pipe, causing potentially life-threatening injuries.

The victim, ISP said, was flown to South Bend Memorial Hospital where he underwent emergency treatment. He remains in critical condition, ISP said.

Davidson, who ISP said was from Logansport, Indiana, was “immediately” taken into custody and moved from the state prison to another facility. He is currently serving a sentence for multiple counts of child molestation, ISP said, and his release date is in the year 2192.

The investigation into the incident, ISP said, is ongoing. Charges against Davidson will be determined by the LaPorte County Prosecutor pending the investigation’s outcome.