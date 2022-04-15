INDIANAPOLIS — A new report from the CDC shows Indiana ranks in the top half of all states when tracking the rate of gonorrhea and chlamydia.

The Sexually Transmitted Disease Surveillance report compiled data from 2020 and found 2.4 million reported cases nationwide of gonorrhea, chlamydia, syphilis, and congenital syphilis.

There were 133,945 reported cases of syphilis in 2020 — a 52% jump from 2016. Reported gonorrhea cases went up 45% to 677,769. Chlamydia cases saw a slight 1.2% decrease from 2016. In 2020, there were 1.6 million cases.

In a ranking of reported chlamydia cases by state, Indiana came in at No. 20 with a rate of 495.7 cases per 100,000 people. A total of 33,372 cases were reported in Indiana for 2020. Mississippi had the highest rate with 803.7 cases per 100,000 population.

Indiana had the 21st highest gonorrhea rate with 209.6 per 100,000 population. There were 14,111 reported cases total in the Hoosier state. Mississippi also had the highest rate of gonorrhea per 100,000 people: 462.8.

Indiana was 35th when tracking the rate of primary and secondary syphilis. The rate was 7.8 per every 100,000 people. Nevada, the No. 1 state, had a rate of 24.9 per 100,000 people.

The Hoosier state was also among the lowest ranked states for congenital syphilis. It was 43rd with a rate of 7.4 cases per every 100,000 live births. New Mexico was the highest with 182.9 cases per every 100,000 live births.

The report came with this statement from the CDC:

In 2020, COVID-19 significantly affected STD surveillance and prevention efforts. This report reflects the realities of a strained public health infrastructure, while simultaneously providing the most current data on reported cases of STDs in the United States. Trends presented in this report should be interpreted cautiously.