HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Black Friday. A single day of deep discounts on everything from clothes to electronics to appliances that has become synonymous with the day after Thanksgiving.

Experts at BoohooMAN analyzed 97 terms related to Black Friday and sales over the last two years and calculated the monthly average in each state. From that data, recent population estimates were used to calculate averages for every 100,000 residents.

With this single day of deals, some states love this day more than others, and Indiana ranks seventh with an average of 1,608 monthly searches for every 100,000 residents.

Kentucky was ranked second with 1,697 searches for every 100,000 residents.

The analysis also determined 80% of searches happen in November.