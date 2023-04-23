INDIANAPOLIS — It can sometimes be challenging finding a home for our furry friends, fortunately Indiana makes it easier than most places.

A new study has revealed that Indiana is home to the 5th most pet-friendly rental location in the United States, according to a study called Lets for Pets.

Indiana is home to 36.2% pet-friendly rental locations. The winner, Georgia, is home to 46.3% pet friendly rental locations.

The top ten states are as follows:

  • 1. Georgia
  • 2. North Carolina
  • 3. Mississippi
  • 4. Tennessee
  • 5. Indiana
  • 6. Missouri
  • 7. Alabama
  • 8. Arizona
  • 9. Texas
  • 10. Oklahoma

For more information on this study from cats.com, please click here.