(WTWO/WAWV) — While much talk is made of the dangers of Interstate travel, it turns out taking the back way might not be as safe as thought, as Indiana ranks in the top 10 for most dangerous rural roadways.

That’s according to a new study performed by injury lawyers Anidjar & Levine, which looked at data gathered between 2012-2021 and determined the number of crashes in each state per billion miles driven on rural roadways.

While North Carolina took the top spot with 70.45 crashes for every billion miles driven, Indiana came in 9th with 55 crashes per billion miles driven on rural roadways.

While that number may seem high, a comparison to the previous decade showed that was a decreased rate of 15.8%.

The study also found that most rural crashes occur on roads with 55 mph speed limits.

Nationally, 55 mph roads see the highest occurrence of crashes, at 26.9%, with five mph and ten mph limited streets seeing the fewest accidents (around 0.1%). This is likely because drivers have much more time to react to potential hazards, and these speed limits are generally found in parking lots, which are usually well-lit. Study from Anidjar & Levine

Looking nearby to neighboring states, Indiana’s ranking is the worst among them, Kentucky wasn’t far behind coming in at #11 with 51.94 crashes per billion miles driven. #17 Ohio showed 48.34 crashes per billion miles driven, with Michigan (#20) and Illinois (#28) having a safer record than the Hoosier state.

“Over the past decade, Maryland experienced a 75% decrease in rural road accidents, whereas Nevada observed an 82% increase,” the study reads.

Full rankings of states based on number of crashes per billion miles driven

Rank State Rural crashes per billion miles driven 10-Year change 1. North Carolina 70.45 -11.2% 2. Connecticut 68.74 -39.0% 3. West Virginia 67.18 -33.6% 4. South Carolina 63.6 -6.3% 5. Mississippi 60.37 38.4% 6. Alabama 59.64 1.8% 7. New York 59.6 -59.2% 8. Delaware 56.24 -15.1% 9. Indiana 55 -15.8% 10. Arkansas 53.28 -7.4% 11. Kentucky 51.94 -10.2% 12. California 50.59 13.1% 13. Florida 50.58 -4.3% 14. Oklahoma 50.36 -0.8% 15. Georgia 49.21 6.0% 16. Pennsylvania 48.36 -25.2% 17. Ohio 48.34 -21.1% 18. Tennessee 47.49 -0.4% 19. Texas 47.24 6.4% 20. Michigan 46.93 1.6% 21. Louisiana 46.16 31.8% 22. Kansas 44.31 -16.2% 23. Maine 43.74 -32.6% 24. Vermont 41.1 22.1% 25. Oregon 40.34 62.0% 26. New Jersey 40.31 -14.6% 27. North Dakota 39.5 -50.0% 28. Illinois 39.46 -6.7% 29. Missouri 39.43 9.9% 30. Idaho 39.26 31.4% 31. Montana 37.86 -9.2% 32. Virginia 37.71 9.5% 33. Wisconsin 37.29 10.2% 34. Maryland 36.35 -75.5% 35. Washington 36.34 5.9% 36. Arizona 36.03 1.4% 37. New Mexico 34.83 -2.5% 38. Nebraska 34.75 0.5% 39. Colorado 33.28 42.9% 40. New Hampshire 33.09 -8.9% 41. South Dakota 31.79 0.7% 42. Minnesota 30.85 0.0% 43. Iowa 30.3 -11.2% 44. Wyoming 28.58 -10.4% 45. Nevada 27.97 82.0% 46. Massachusetts 26.43 -45.7% 47. Rhode Island 26.03 40.0% 48. Utah 23.38 49.6%