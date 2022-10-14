INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana health officials have confirmed the first flu-related death of the 2022-2023 flu season and are encouraging Hoosiers to get an influenza shot.

The state health department is not releasing any additional information on the person who died from the flu due to privacy laws, but did provide more details on how to prevent this from happening further.

According to the IDOH, 82 Indiana residents died after contracting influenza during the last flu season, which typically runs from October through May.

“Every flu season is different, but we expect to see a return of respiratory illnesses such as flu as more individuals relax the mitigation measures they took during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said State Health Commissioner Kris Box. “Getting an annual flu shot now, before activity picks up, is the best protection against what can be a serious illness for many Hoosiers.”

The CDC recommends that anyone older than 6 months get a flu vaccine annually.

“Because infants younger than 6 months can’t be vaccinated, it’s important that anyone in a household where a young baby lives or visits get a flu shot to protect the child,” an IDOH news release said. “Healthcare workers are urged to get a flu vaccine to reduce their risk of transmitting illness to their patients.”

It takes about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies, which protect against flu, to develop in the body, IDOH said. Because of this, the CDC recommends early vaccination.