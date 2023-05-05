Front pages of the Our Sunday Visitor publication (Courtesy of Inside INdiana Business)

HUNTINGTON, Ind. — An Indiana-based religious magazine has announced a data breach may have leaked sensitive subscriber information, including Social Security numbers and bank info.

‘Our Sunday Visitor’, Inc., a popular Catholic magazine and publishing company headquartered in Huntington, released a statement Friday regarding a data breach they said occurred in March and “may affect the privacy of some personal information maintained by OSV.”

According to OSV’s release, employees discovered suspicious network activity on March 8 and “immediately” took steps to secure its systems. Both police and third-party forensics specialists were consulted to try and determine what happened.

The investigation into the breach, OSV said, determined that an “unknown actor” was able to gain access to files containing sensitive subscriber information while on OSV’s network. The company said it is now in the process of sending letters to those potentially affected.

OSV said that while the specific data elements that were leaked vary from person to person, they could potentially include an individual’s:

Name

Address

Social Security number

Date of birth

Driver’s license or state ID number

Tax ID number

Financial account information

Treatment cost information

Diagnoses/conditions

Treatment information

Claims information and

Health plan enrollment number

In a statement released Friday afternoon, OSV said it has seen no “evidence of misuse” related to the leaked information thus far.

“OSV takes the confidentiality, privacy, and security of information in its care seriously,” a statement read. “OSV encourages individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud, and to review their account statements and explanation of benefits forms for suspicious activity.”

Anyone that believes they may have been affected or wants more information is asked to visit osv.com or mail a letter to OSV at Attn: Incident Response, 200 Noll Plaza, Huntington, IN 46750.