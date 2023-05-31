JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana Republican Representative Jim Lucas was behind bars Wednesday morning after being charged in an OWI case.

Indiana State Police say Rep. Lucas was arrested after crashing his vehicle on I-65 just north of Seymour around midnight Wednesday. Lucas left the scene in the vehicle initially. ISP says officers from the Seymour Police Department found the vehicle in a different location nearby. He was arrested by a trooper from the ISP-Versailles Post.

State police also tell us, “A blood test was performed at Schneck Medical Center. The results are pending.”

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office website shows 58-year-old Lucas of Seymour listed as an inmate as of 3:46 a.m.

Bond was set at $705.

Lucas is facing preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated (endangerment), causing endangerment, leaving the scene of a crash and operating a vehicle while intoxicated (motor vehicle).

Rep. Lucas has been a state representative since 2012 for House District 69 which includes portions of Bartholomew, Jackson, Washington and Scott counties.

We have reached out to his team and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for more information as of Wednesday morning.