INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair is hosting its annual hiring fair to bring on hundreds of new seasonal workers.

It will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the state fairgrounds.

“It takes a huge team to do that and we’re just hopeful people will come out and help be a part of it,” said Indiana State Fair Chief Marketing and Sales Officer Anna Whelchel.

They are looking for people to do things like operations, parking, security, and guest services and that’s just to name a few.

“We’ve got openings in positions in parking and gates, to security, our guest services, and information booths, all the way to our educational exhibits, so really there’s something for everybody.”

Applicants are asked to bring a copy of their resume if they have one, but it’s ok if they don’t.

They will do on-sight interviews and the only prerequisite is to have a willingness to help the fair guests.

“We really don’t produce this great event without all of our seasonal employees’ help. They really become family. So thankful to have a lot of them return every year, but we’re really needing to hire a lot of open positions right now.”

This year they are offering a special bonus to anyone who stays on and works all 18 days of the fair and more.

“So, there’s other incentive programs that we’re working on, that we’re also going to be introducing this year. And it all goes back to just really thanking these employees for dedicating their time to the State Fair,” said Whelchel.

“If you’re not having fun working the state fair, then there’s a problem, right? It’s just such a happy place where families make memories and traditions, and we can’t wait to welcome people out.”

They say this is a good job for people who are retired, college students, or anyone looking to make some extra money this summer.

If you can’t make it to the event, you can still apply online or come to their employment office.