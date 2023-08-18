Cecil Spangler and Anna Fleishman mugshots (Photos provided by Indiana State Police)

ROANOKE, Ind. (WANE) — A Roanoke couple has been arrested and charged with child sex crimes following a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to Indiana State Police (ISP).

ISP received the cyber tip Wednesday and served a search warrant at a home on Palace Drive in Roanoke Thursday.

Investigators with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security also assisted with the search warrant, according to ISP.

As a result of the investigation, ISP arrested 35-year-old Cecil Spangler and 34-year-old Anna Fleishman and transported them to the Huntington County Jail.

Spangler faces two preliminary counts of child molesting, a Level 1 felony, and Fleishman faces one preliminary count of child molesting, child exploitation and child pornography.

Child exploitation is a Level 4 felony, and Child pornography is a Level 5 felony.

Other assisting units included the Roanoke Police Department, Huntington County Sheriff’s Department and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.