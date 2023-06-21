LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. — The Indiana State Police Toll Road Post is investigating after an Illinois semi-driver identified as 29-year-old Luka Cuk died, Wednesday morning.

ISP says troopers were called to the 120.5-mile marker on the Indiana Toll Road westbound to investigate a crash involving two semi-tractor trailers. When they arrived they found a white Freightliner semi had crashed into the rear end of a blue Kenworth semi.

Preliminary information suggests that the Kenworth was traveling westbound in the right lane well below the minimum speed limit. It wasn’t clear why the driver, identified as 51-year-old Jawad Ahmed was driving at a slower speed.

The Freightliner was driven by Cuk westbound, in the right lane as he approached the slower semi. As Cuk came closer, troopers say there is evidence of “an attempted evasive action” to avoid hitting the back of Ahmed’s semi-trailer.

Cuk’s semi-trailer impacted the rear of Ahmed’s trailer and was heavily damaged.

Cuk was initially trapped inside the wreckage and once he was extricated by rescue personnel, life-saving medical care was attempted but unsuccessful. Cuk was announced dead at the scene by the county coroner.

Ahmed was taken to the local hospital in LaGrange with non-life-threatening injuries.

The deadly crash shut down the roadway for over three hours until around 10 a.m. for the investigation and cleanup efforts.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.