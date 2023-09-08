MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating a homicide at a prison in Michigan City.

At approximately 4:30 a.m. Friday morning, detectives from ISP’s Lowell Post Criminal Investigations Division responded to an Indiana State Prison located in Michigan City for a death investigation. In a press release sent at 1:52 p.m. Friday, police reported that the victim has been identified as Victor Glenn — a 44-year-old from Indianapolis.

Police indicated that Glenn was serving a sentence for murder with a projected release date of June 14, 2066. State police’s investigation of the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.