Semi-truck pictured with missing wheel after I-80 accident on Aug. 17, 2023 (ISP)

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — The Indiana State Police are investigating after a teen changing a tire on I-80 was struck by a semi-wheel.

ISP said they were called to I-80/94 eastbound for a pedestrian struck on Aug. 15.

Preliminary information showed the victim’s vehicle was parked on the right side of the interstate along the shoulder and the passengers were outside working to change a flat tire. A semi coming from Illinois was eastbound in the same area when due to “mechanical issues,” a wheel from the trailer fell off from the rear.

Semi-truck pictured with missing wheel after I-80 accident on Aug. 17, 2023. (ISP)

The release stated the tire was attached to the rim when it sturck the south barrier and continued east along the wall. The wheel then struck a 15-year-old boy that was assisting with the tire change.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and then transferred to a Chicago hospital for potentially life-threatening injuries.

Four other individuals outside the vehicle also sustained injuries deemed “non-life-threatening.”

The semi-driver was taken to a local hospital to complete toxicology tests, which is standard protocol for these types of accidents.

The results are pending but ISP doesn’t believe alcohol or drugs to be a factor.

The truck was impounded for a post-crash inspection at a tow lot.

Hoosier Helpers, ISP Motor Carrier Enforcement, Hammond Police, Hammond Fire and Bert’s Towing all assisted in the investigation.