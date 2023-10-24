RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting incident in Randolph County Tuesday night.

Deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched around 4:56 p.m. to the 4000 block of E. Elm Street in Union City after receiving calls that a man had reportedly overdosed.

Image provided by Indiana State Police.

Deputies arrived at a residence in the area but were informed by family members that the individual the calls were in reference to had left, ISP said. Deputies began surveying the surrounding area to locate the missing individual.

Deputies came into contact with Muncie native Brayden Daniel Barnhouse, 19, a short time later, around 5:17 p.m., walking near the intersection of Main Street and First Street in New Pittsburg. ISP said Barnhouse allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired one shot at two deputies.

Deputies returned fire, striking the man at least one time. ISP said medical aid was immediately provided after the gunfire was exchanged. However, the Randolph County Coroner’s Office confirmed that Barnhouse had died at the scene after succumbing to the gunshot wounds.

One of the two deputies involved in the action shooting sustained a minor wound and was treated at the scene.

Both deputies have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol whenever officers or deputies are involved in shootings, until ISP concludes its investigation.

ISP will present the final findings of its investigation to the Randolph County Prosecutor’s Office at a future date.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.