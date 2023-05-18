CORYDON, Ind. — The Indiana State Police is investigating after an inmate died at a jail in Harrison County.

ISP deputies from the Sellersburg Post were contacted Thursday about an inmate who had died while being housed at the Harrison County Jail in Corydon.

A preliminary investigation shows that at around 6 a.m., corrections officers found a male inmate unresponsive when they entered his cell to deliver breakfast, ISP said. That inmate, identified as 42-year-old Joshua Dale Kepley of Harrison County, was pronounced dead in his cell by EMS.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office contacted state police to take over the investigation into Kepley’s death later that day, ISP said.

ISP’s investigation found that Kepley was incarcerated on a felony neglect of a dependent charge and other warrants after being arrested the prior on Wednesday.

That arrest, ISP said, occurred after officers were called to an overdose involving Kepley. After his arrest, police said Kepley was taken to Harrison County Hospital and was medically cleared before being booked into the jail on Wednesday night.

Kepley, ISP said, was housed in a communal cell with other inmates during his short incarceration. However, police said no foul play is expected at this time.

An autopsy was conducted on Kepley by the Harrison County Coroner’s Office, ISP said. The results of his autopsy, as well as toxicology results, are pending. The investigation into Kepley’s death is ongoing, ISP said.