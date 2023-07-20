SOUTH BEND, Ind. — An investigation is underway in South Bend after an officer was involved in a shooting Wednesday evening that left a suspect dead.

Investigators said the Michigan State Police were involved in a pursuit after attempting to stop a red Kia in Niles, Michigan, around 8:30 p.m.

The pursuit entered Indiana as the Kia fled south on Indiana 933, with multiple law enforcement joining in.

The pursuit entered South Bend near the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Marion Street. The Kia struck a South Bend Police Department vehicle as an officer was deploying stop sticks to de-escalate the pursuit.

Investigators said the suspect ran towards a river, and shots were fired. A Michigan state trooper remained in his vehicle as he pursued the man. The police vehicle went partially over the embankment, striking a tree.

After a search involving multiple agencies, officers found the suspect dead at the bottom of an embankment near the river.

The investigation is still ongoing and the case will be turned over to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office for review.