COLUMBUS, Ind. — Officials with the Indiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert in relation to a missing 30-year-old from Columbus.

According to a news release, the Columbus Police Department is searching for 30-year-old David Lackey. Lackey was last seen at 4 p.m. on July 28 and is believed “to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.”

Lackey is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing around 150 pounds and having blond hair and blue eyes. According to the release, Lackey was last seen wearing a gray shirt and gray shorts.

If individuals have information on Lackey’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Columbus Police Department at (812) 376-2600 or are asked to call 911.