SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — An 18-year veteran of the Indiana State Police has been arrested after investigators say he committed perjury during a Shelby County court hearing.

Jeremy Basso (via the Shelby County Jail)

Jeremy Basso, a 44-year-old Fairfield man, was arrested around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday by state troopers.

He was booked into the Shelby County Jail on one count of perjury and one count of official misconduct before being released just before 7 p.m. on a $755 bond.

According to a news release sent Wednesday night by ISP, Basso has been a member of the state police force for 18 years and currently holds the title of Master Trooper.

The criminal investigation into Basso and the ensuing charges, ISP said, stem from false statements he allegedly made while testifying as a state trooper during a March sentencing hearing in Shelby County Court.

According to ISP, the sentencing hearing was held on March 16 for a suspect who had been found guilty of drunk driving when they crashed into Basso’s parked police car on I-74 in 2021.

Photos of the crash, provided at the time by ISP Sgt. John Perrine, can be seen below:

After an investigation into the statements Basso made during the hearing, ISP said investigators concluded that he had lied and committed perjury.

However, no further specifics about the investigation were provided in Wednesday’s news release.

During the investigation, ISP said that the Shelby County Prosecutor’s Office asked for a special prosecutor to oversee the case. Ripley County Prosecutor Richard Hertel was subsequently assigned.

On Wednesday, Prosecutor Hertel requested and was granted a warrant in Shelby County Court for Basso’s arrest.

Basso was then arrested by ISP troopers and charged with:

One count of perjury (level 6 felony) and

One count of official misconduct (level 6 felony).

“This arrest was based upon probable cause of a crime, all suspects are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in court,” ISP said. “Basso has been placed on administrative leave without pay.”

No further information on the investigation, Basso’s charges or his history with the state police was immediately provided by ISP, who directed all further questions to Prosecutor Richard Hertel.