INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana State Trooper has been released from an Indianapolis-area hospital after his squad car was rear-ended while he was investigating a previous crash on Interstate 70.

According to ISP Sgt. John Perrine, a state trooper with the last name Beltran was investigating a car wreck Monday morning along I-70 when the crash occurred.

The ISP squad car being driven by Trooper Beltran was not moving when another car driving on I-70 hit it from behind, causing the car to move forward and start a chain reaction crash that ISP said involved 4 cars in total.

Photos of Trooper Beltran’s ISP squad car after the accident, provided by Sgt. Perrine, are below:

Trooper Beltran’s wreck car (via Indiana State Police) Trooper Beltran’s wreck car (via Indiana State Police) Trooper Beltran’s wreck car (via Indiana State Police)

Trooper Beltran was inside the squad car when the crash occurred, according to Sgt. Perrine. While no one else was injured, Trooper Beltran was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Sgt. Perrine confirmed Monday afternoon that Trooper’s injuries were “minor” and that Beltran had been released from the hospital’s care as of 6 p.m.

ISP wants to remind drivers on the interstate that there are new laws regulating how to drive near a stopped vehicle.

“SLOW DOWN. MOVE OVER,” Sgt. Perrine tweeted after the crash. “It’s not just a courtesy, it’s the law, and now includes ALL vehicles stopped on the side of the road in Indiana as of July 1st.”

As of this article’s publication, ISP has not announced any arrests or further information in relation to the I-70 wreck.