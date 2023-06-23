Liam Price swimming at the World Games 2023 on June 22. (Special Olympics Indiana)

INDIANAPOLIS — A Hoosier swimmer will soon return home with a shiny, silver award from the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023.

Swimmer Liam Price and his Special Olympics USA teammates finished second in the 4X50 medley relay finals Thursday to earn a silver medal at the World Games.

The USA missed the top of the podium by less than five seconds coming in just behind the home team Germany with a time of 3:07.48. China placed third.

Liam Price swimming at the World Games 2023 on June 22. (Special Olympics Indiana)

Price also placed sixth in the 100 backstroke and eighth in the 400 freestyle during a competition earlier in the week.

As a swimmer at the University of Indianapolis and Special Olympic Indiana-Johnson County, Liam was the only Hoosier athletes selected to attend the World Games 2023 as part of the Special Olympics USA delegation.

The swimming competition in Berlin will wrap up Saturday with the World Games 2023 Closing Ceremony set for Sunday.