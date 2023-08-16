INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Task Force 1 is deploying to Maui, Hawaii, to lend support to the deadly wildfires that have killed more than a hundred people so far.
IN-TF1 received their activation orders Tuesday as a Type 1 Urban Search and Rescue team of 70 personnel. It’s uncertain when the teams will be deployed as they have been working to secure flights.
Team Members on this deployment represent the following agencies:
- Indianapolis Fire Department
- Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department
- Civilians
- Wayne Township Fire Department
- Whitestown Fire Department
- Sugar Creek Fire Department
- Bargersville Fire Department
- Danville Fire Department
- Lafayette Fire Department
- Plainfield Fire Department
- Brownsburg Fire Department
- Speedway Fire Department
- Greenwood Fire Department
- Zionsville Fire Department
- Westfield Fire Department
- Carmel Fire Department
- Noblesville Fire Department
As of Tuesday evening, the death toll in the Maui wildfires has risen to 106, a week after the flames started sweeping through parts of the Hawaiian island.
One week after the wildfire started, officials say that remains continue to be found. The Maui wildfire is now the deadliest in the U.S. in more than a century, and just one-third of the hardest-hit areas have been searched by teams with cadaver dogs.
According to KHON, Maui Police Chief John Pelletier renewed an appeal for families with missing relatives to provide DNA samples. So far, 41 samples have been submitted, the county statement said, and 13 DNA profiles have been obtained from remains.