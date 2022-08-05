EASTERN KENTUCKY – Indiana Task Force 1 has been in Kentucky since July 28 to support search and rescue efforts following record flooding. As of August 5, the team is on standby for more rainfall expected over the weekend.

The team has been fighting heavy rainfall since being there, as well as dangerous heat and humidity.

INTF1 tweeted on August 3 saying its crew has been working “tirelessly” to help the local people.

The death toll remains at 37. Officials estimated more than 1,300 people have been rescued. As of right now, INTF1 has no date set to return just yet.

Task Force 1 is currently staged and in stand-by mode due to the potential of more rain fall in Eastern Kentucky. No return date has been set. @femaregion4 @fema @KentuckyEMA pic.twitter.com/FVmqW0QSrS — Indiana Task Force 1 (@IN_Task_Force_1) August 5, 2022