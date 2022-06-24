VERSAILLES, Ind. – A southeastern Indiana teenager died after crashing his motorcycle into a truck Thursday night.

According to Indiana State Police, troopers responded to the crash around 5 p.m. Thursday on State Road 129 near Versailles in Ripley County.

A semi truck was heading southbound on SR 129 near Benham Road when it slowed to make a left turn into a private driveway. A second vehicle behind the truck slowed down to make a right turn.

A Yamaha motorcycle was also trailing the other two vehicles. The motorcyclist, identified as 18-year-old Devon A. Lewis of Canaan, got into the left lane to pass both vehicles. The motorcycle slammed into the driver’s side of the semi truck as it made the turn.

Lewis was thrown from the motorcycle. He died at an area hospital, police said. No one else was hurt.

Neither alcohol nor drugs were suspected factors in the crash, though toxicology reports were pending. The crash remains under investigation.