FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’ve been shopping at Jefferson Pointe in Fort Wayne recently, you may have noticed the landmark fountain has been destroyed.

The fountain was vandalized last week, according to a statement from the shopping center’s developer.

On Wednesday, June 21, the water fountain at our shopping center was vandalized, causing it to collapse. Currently, the fountain is inoperable, but it has not caused any disruptions in business. The situation is in the hands of Jefferson Pointe’s insurance company to determine the next steps. Emily Park, vice president of marketing, RED Development LLC

The fountain at Jefferson Pointe was severely damaged.

According to a Fort Wayne Police report, officers were called to Jefferson Pointe around 8 p.m. that night on reports of vandalism. The report said a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl had just seen a Spider-Man movie. Afterward, the boy climbed to the top of the fountain to act like Spider-Man in front of the girl.

That’s when the fountain collapsed.

The boy had a laceration on his leg and medics at the scene took the teen to the hospital with no serious injuries, police said.

Jefferson Pointe officials told police they were not interested in pressing charges.

The date of the vandalism originally read Wednesday, June 26, and Jefferson Pointe’s PR team clarified it happened June 21.