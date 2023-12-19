INDIANAPOLIS — Rain, snow and low temps are sweeping through Indiana as Christmas quickly approaches next week.

Local experts are reminding drivers to stay safe when hitting the road and that includes checking your tires.

Experts from Discount Tire said at 45 degrees, all-season tires begin to lose their traction and gripping capabilities which can be dangerous in cold and wet weather. For every 10-degree temp change, tires lose 1 PSI.

Winter tires can reportedly deliver as much as a 50% increase in traction over all-season tires, which could be enough traction to save Hoosiers from disaster.

According to the release, at cold temperatures, the rubber of all-season tires can stiffen causing traction to become less effective on snow and ice.

Drivers should check their tire tread depth at home by using a penny or you can take it to a local tire shop like Discount, where experts can provide a visual tire-safety demonstration showing the simplicity of the check.

Winter weather can also stiffen and damage wiper blades, resulting in impaired driving when sleet or weather conditions worsen.

Discount Tire also has Treadwell, an exclusive online tire buying guide, to find the right tires for customers’ vehicles.

Customers who buy and book online can save an average of 30% on wait time in-store.

in-store. Electric vehicle owners can also shop in-store and online for performance-optimizing tires.