BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — An Indiana University Bloomington fraternity has been put on cease and desist by university officials for “endangering others” along with alcohol violations.

The IU website confirms that the Sigma Phi Epsilon frat was placed on cease and desist on Friday for violations including endangering others and alcohol. The university says that the frat will now face a suspension of all organization activities by IU effective Sept. 2.

IU Spokesperson Chuck Carney said Sunday that the investigation into the frat is ongoing in collaboration with Sigma Phi Epsilon Headquarters. Carney also explained IU’s cease and desist directives.



“Cease and Desist directives are placed when there are allegations of behavior that have caused or may cause harm to the members of the organization and/or the community,” Carney said in an email. “When an organization is placed on cease and desist, the organization is not allowed to host, attend, participate in any social events, recruitment activities, brotherhood/sisterhood events, philanthropy/service events or social events.”

The cease and desist directive against Sigma Phi Epsilon comes after the university just wrapped up its Greek life “fall recruitment” week last week.