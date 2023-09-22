INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana University Health’s image exchange vendor, Nuance Communications, recently discovered a data security incident involving its use of MOVEit transfer software.

IU Health reported the incident did not affect any of its systems or applications beyond MOVEit. Officials have also indicated none of Nuance’s software solutions were impacted.

Nuance notified IU Health of the security incident on Aug. 4, according to a press release sent Friday. After an investigation, Nuance determined the incident occurred between May 28 and 29.

The data impacted by the breach included information about IU Health patients who received radiology services. Patients’ names, service dates, reasons for visits and descriptions of services were compromised.

Nuance began to inform affected IU Health patients of the breach on Friday. In a press release, Nuance reported it has implemented new security measures to “further strengthen the security of its IT system environments.”

Nuance has set up a dedicated, toll-free call center at 1-888-988-0380 to answer questions about the incident. The call center is active from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

More information is also available at www.nuance.com/moveit.