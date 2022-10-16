INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Republican US Sen. Todd Young is set to debate his Democratic and Libertarian challengers at 7 p.m. Sunday night in a one-hour broadcast that will be live-streamed above.

Organized by the nonprofit Indiana Debate Commission, the debate will feature Young and the other two US Senate candidates, Democrat Thomas McDermott and Libertarian James Sceniak. The live-stream broadcast comes courtesy of the commission.

The debate will be moderated by Laura Merrifield Wilson, a political science associate professor at the University of Indianapolis as well as a commission board member and previous gubernatorial debate moderator in 2016.

Questions for the candidates will come primarily from Hoosier voters, the debate commission said. Submissions were open online prior to the debate and were reviewed and selected by the commission.