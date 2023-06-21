EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Today marks the third anniversary of disappearance of Evansville woman, Dawnita Wilkerson.

Wilkerson has been missing since June of 2020. According to police, she had been staying at her brother’s house at the time she went missing. She was last seen getting into a silver 2004 Chevy Suburban at an Evansville Motel. Investigators say that the vehicle was headed west towards Carbondale, Illinois. The following day, Wilkerson’s phone had either been shut off or the battery had died.

Back in 2021, police told Eyewitness News that the owner of the SUV was not cooperating with their investigation. In March of this year, Wilkerson’s family, including her six children, celebrated her 47th birthday without her.

Dawnita Wilkerson is currently listed in the FBI’s missing person database. Anyone with information about Wilkerson’s whereabouts are advised to call their local police department or the FBI.