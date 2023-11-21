INDIANAPOLIS — As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, officials with the Indianapolis International Airport are expecting a busy week for travel.

According to a news release from the Indianapolis Airport Authority, the Sunday and Monday after Thanksgiving are expected to be the busiest holiday travel days, with 17% more traffic than last year being expected.

“Nine out of the top 10 travel days in IND history have occurred in 2023,” Mario Rodriguez, the executive director of the Indianapolis Airport Authority, “and we’re anticipating more record-setting days with Thanksgiving holiday travel. Our employees are ready to welcome visitors to the Indy airport and ensure they have an outstanding customer experience before and after their Thanksgiving holiday.”

Officials said this is the largest outbound capacity for Thanksgiving week in the airport’s history. According to the release, early morning flights are expected to account for nearly one third of passenger traffic for the day.

“Along with the airport, TSA is prepared to welcome holiday travelers coming through the checkpoint and want to ensure that they have a smooth experience,” TSA’s Indiana Federal Security Director Aaron Batt said in the release. “Arriving to the airport with extra time and knowing what can and can’t be packed in carry-on and checked bags, as well as having a little patience for our officers and your fellow passengers, will result in a better screening experience for everyone.”

The airport provided a number of tips for individuals traveling this week. Some of those tips include:

Always check flight status with the airline prior to arriving at the airport.

Arrive a full two hours ahead of the departure time to get checked in, through security and to the gate in plenty of time before boarding.

Check for prohibited items and follow the 3-1-1 liquids rule while packing for travel.

For help determining parking options at the airport, click here.

Bring a reusable water bottle and fill up at the numerous water bottle filling stations located throughout the terminal.

Use the Concourse Connector to explore available dining options in both concourses, no matter which one a person is flying out of.

Explore new artwork throughout the terminal from local artists, as well as the KIND Gallery space.

When picking up friends or family, use the Cell Phone Lot to wait then proceed to the drive for pick-up or park in hourly parking and meet the person inside.