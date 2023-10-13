INDIANAPOLIS — As fall break occurs for many in and around the Indianapolis area, officials with the Indianapolis International Airport expect parking availability to be “full or scarce” this weekend.

According to a news release from the airport, officials are urging travelers flying this weekend to watch for posted signs on airport property where personnel will direct traffic to overflow parking. Officials are also encouraging travelers to consider alternative forms of transportation to the airport, including using ride share services or having a person take them to the airport.

Officials encouraged residents to arrive at the airport a full two hours early, specifically for passengers flying in the early morning. The release said that TSA checkpoints will be open starting at 3:30 a.m.

Indianapolis TSA officials expect Oct. 11-16 to be the busiest week ever in the airport’s history. According to the release, officials expect of more than 20,000 passengers to go through TSA screening every day at the airport during that time. This is expected to be 8% higher than the past largest fall break travel period in October 2004.