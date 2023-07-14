INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Airport Authority recently announced its plan to use federal funding to help construct energy-efficient infrastructure and install solar panels at the Indianapolis International Airport.

According to a news release from the authority, the Federal Aviation Administration Airport Improvement Program recently gave the Indianapolis International Airport $22.58 million to construct energy efficient infrastructure and for the installation of solar panels.

“This is a huge win for the Indy airport, our environment and our community,” IAA Executive Director Mario Rodriguez said in the release. “We’re committed to environmental sustainability, minimizing the impact of airport operations on the environment, and we’re doing that by exploring continuous improvements and opportunities for innovation.”

Officials said in the release that the funding will help fund the first 25% of a multi-phased project to transition the terminal’s electricity consumption to renewable energy that is generated onsite. This includes back-up battery storage during the evening and in times of disruptions or outages.

The new solar panels are expected to be installed on a new metal canopy within the surface parking lot areas near the terminal. According to the release, this initial work will meet 25% of the terminal’s energy needs.