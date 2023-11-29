INDIANAPOLIS — Today is officially Debby Knox Day in the city of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett issued a proclamation on Wednesday, celebrating Knox and her accomplishments in Indianapolis media for more than four decades.

According to previous reports, Knox’s time in television will be celebrated on CBS4 at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Wednesday Her last newscast will be at 11 p.m. Wednesday on CBS4.

For more than 40 years, Knox has led “a distinguished career” in television news for both CBS4 and WISH-TV. The proclamation said that she has conducted interviews with various influential figures, including former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, as well as First Lady Barbara Bush and authors Kurt Vonnegut Jr. and John Green.

Knox has also been honored with numerous awards, including the 2013 Associated Press Award for Best Feature, as well as an Emmy, the proclamation said.

“During her career, she has established her place as a familiar, reliable presence on television screens. Debby is recognized by her colleagues as being caring, compassionate and committed to our community,” the proclamation read. “…The city of Indianapolis recognizes Debby Knox for her unwavering commitment to bringing the latest news to our community and beyond for 42 years. We join fans, friends, and family to wish her all the best as she begins her well-deserved retirement.”

To recap and look back on her career, Knox recently participated in a podcast for the Indianapolis Business Journal. “Debby Knox: ‘It’s in my DNA‘,” an episode of Business & Beyond with Gerry Dick, can be listened to here.