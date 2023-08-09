INDIANAPOLIS — Starting Thursday, drivers in downtown Indianapolis will be prevented from turning at a red light at certain places.
Officials with the city of Indianapolis’ Department of Public Works will begin to place new “No Turn on Red” signs downtown Thursday after General Ordinance No. 27 passed, according to a news release from the city.
According to previous reports, the Indianapolis City-County Council passed the ordinance on June 5 which created “Pedestrian Safety Priority Areas.” The areas gave the department, along with the fatal crash review team, the chance to set “no turn on red’ restrictions” to help protect pedestrian safety.
State Sen. Aaron Freeman (R-Indianapolis) initially tried to stop the city from passing this measure, creating an amendment to block the plan. According to previous reports, Freeman said the proposal would lead to traffic congestion downtown.
The council initially voted to adopt three proposals that ban turning on red at the intersections of Palmer and Meridian Streets, Shadeland Avenue and 71st Street, and 22nd and Delaware Streets. According to previous reports, the council also approved a fourth proposal that authorized restrictions in the area bounded by 11th Street, Oscar Robertson Boulevard, 10th Street, White River Parkway West Drive, Interstate I-70 and Interstate I-65, except for on state highways.
“This measure is another tool being implemented to help curb reckless driving and increase pedestrian safety in Indianapolis,” according to the release.
A list of impacted streets, according to the city of Indianapolis' website, include numerous downtown intersections.
