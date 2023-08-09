INDIANAPOLIS — Starting Thursday, drivers in downtown Indianapolis will be prevented from turning at a red light at certain places.

Officials with the city of Indianapolis’ Department of Public Works will begin to place new “No Turn on Red” signs downtown Thursday after General Ordinance No. 27 passed, according to a news release from the city.

According to previous reports, the Indianapolis City-County Council passed the ordinance on June 5 which created “Pedestrian Safety Priority Areas.” The areas gave the department, along with the fatal crash review team, the chance to set “no turn on red’ restrictions” to help protect pedestrian safety.

State Sen. Aaron Freeman (R-Indianapolis) initially tried to stop the city from passing this measure, creating an amendment to block the plan. According to previous reports, Freeman said the proposal would lead to traffic congestion downtown.

The council initially voted to adopt three proposals that ban turning on red at the intersections of Palmer and Meridian Streets, Shadeland Avenue and 71st Street, and 22nd and Delaware Streets. According to previous reports, the council also approved a fourth proposal that authorized restrictions in the area bounded by 11th Street, Oscar Robertson Boulevard, 10th Street, White River Parkway West Drive, Interstate I-70 and Interstate I-65, except for on state highways.

“This measure is another tool being implemented to help curb reckless driving and increase pedestrian safety in Indianapolis,” according to the release.

A list of impacted streets, according to the city of Indianapolis’ website, include:

East St/Massachusetts Ave/North St

East St/Michigan St

East St/New York St

East St/Ohio St

East St/Market St

East St/Washington St

East St/South St/Virginia Ave

North St/New Jersey St

Massachusetts Ave/Michigan St/New Jersey St

New Jersey St/Vermont St

New Jersey St/New York St

New Jersey St/Ohio St

Market St/New Jersey St

Maryland St/New Jersey St/Washington St

New Jersey St/South St

Alabama St/North St

Alabama St/Michigan St

Alabama St/Massachusetts Ave/Vermont St

Alabama St/New York St

Alabama St/Ohio St

Alabama St/Market St

Alabama St/Washington St

Alabama St/Pearl St

Alabama St/Maryland St

Alabama St/South St

Delaware St/North St

Delaware St/Michigan St

Delaware St/Vermont St

Delaware St/New York St

Delaware St/Ohio St

Delaware St/Market St

Delaware St/Washington St

Delaware St/Pearl St

Delaware St/Maryland St/Virginia Ave

Delaware St/Louisiana St

Delaware St/South St

Fort Wayne Ave/North St/Pennsylvania St

Michigan St/Pennsylvania St

Pennsylvania St/Vermont St

New York St/Pennsylvania St

Ohio St/Pennsylvania St

Market St/Pennsylvania St

Pennsylvania St/Washington St

Maryland St/Pennsylvania St

Georgia St/Pennsylvania St

Pennsylvania St/South St

Meridian St/North St

Meridian St/Michigan St

Meridian St/Vermont St

Meridian St/New York St

Meridian St/Ohio St

Meridian St/Washington St

Maryland St/Meridian St

Georgia St/Meridian St

Louisiana St/Meridian St

Meridian St/South St

Illinois St/North St

Illinois St/Michigan St

Illinois St/Vermont St

Illinois St/New York St

Illinois St/Ohio St

Illinois St/Market St

Illinois St/Washington St

Illinois St/Maryland St

Georgia St/Illinois St

Illinois St/Louisiana St

Illinois St/South St

Capitol Ave/North St

Capitol Ave/Michigan St

Capitol Ave/Vermont St

Capitol Ave/Indiana Ave/New York St

Capitol Ave/Ohio St

Capitol Ave/Market St

Capitol Ave/Washington St

Capitol Ave/Maryland St

Capitol Ave/Georgia St

Capitol Ave/South St

North St/Senate Ave

Michigan St/Senate Ave

Indiana Ave/Senate Ave/Vermont St

New York St/Senate Ave

Ohio St/Senate Ave

Senate Ave/Washington St

Indiana Ave/Michigan St

Missouri St/Washington St

Maryland St/Missouri St

Missouri St/South St

Indiana Ave/West St

Michigan St/West St

Vermont St/West St

New York St/West St

Ohio St/West St

Robert D. Orr Plaza/West St

Washington St/West St

Maryland St/West St

Kentucky Ave/South St/West St

College Avenue/Fall Creek Parkway North Drive