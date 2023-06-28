SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The Indianapolis Fire Department is working with Speedway fire to determine what led up to two CVS employees being reportedly exposed to an unknown chemical Wednesday afternoon.

IFD and Speedway officials were called to the CVS pharmacy on Cunningham Road just after noon on reports of two employees exposed to the chemical.

Initial information reported that a registered patient was in possession of an envelope that caused a strong chemical odor when opened in an examination room. The odor was quickly brought to the attention of pharmacy management.

Officials say as staff tried to figure out the cause of the odor, a nurse practitioner began experiencing symptoms consistent with chemical exposure. Employees called 911.

The registered patient remained in the exam room and was cooperative until being released prior to the firefighter’s arrival. He took the envelope home with him. Investigators say it is still unclear what the exact cause of the irritant was.

Two woman CVS staff members were taken to a local hospital for treatment. No firefighters were injured.

After assessing the scene, officials determined there was no credible threat and cleared the scene. The Marion County Health Department suggested the pharmacy bring in a cleaning crew to alleviate any cause for concern.

The investigation is ongoing.