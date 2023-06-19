INDIANAPOLIS — The plan is that the newest fundraising event for Indianapolis Indians Charities will be the event.

That’s the goal of SWING, an event that will transform downtown Indy’s Victory Field into a 1930s eatery and nightclub.

“Coming out of the Great Depression, what was the rallying cry for our nation? It was baseball,” explained Cheyne Reiter, director of communications for the Indianapolis Indians.

On Sept. 29, the ’30s will be showcased as premium food and beverages are offered on the infield. In the outfield will be a bandstand and plenty of room for folks to dance the night away.

FOX59/CBS4 is the official media partner for Swing.

The premium event will come at a premium price. General admission is $250. For those who want a bit more, paying $425 dollars for a VIP ticket comes with some exclusives including a cigar bar and access to a secret speakeasy crafted in the Indians team clubhouse.

All proceeds for Swing will go to community partners of Indianapolis Indians Charities. Organizations who’ve gotten assistance include:

Boys and Girls Clubs of Indianapolis

Indianapolis Sports Corp

Indy Thunder

Nine 13 Sports

Special Olympics Indiana

Teen Works

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana

Brooke’s Place

Children’s TherAplay

Little Red Door Cancer Agency

The Indianapolis Public Library

Miami Nation

Teachers’ Treasures

Indy Hub

Outreach/Hope of Homeless Youth

The Parks Alliance of Indianapolis

Playworks and

the Shepard Community Center.

The biggest recipient of help from Indiana Charities is Indy RBI, an organization that offers baseball and softball leagues to 1,700 inner-city youth.

“The Indians come in in such a big way because they provide the safety net needed in order for us to really zero in on the mission and worry about how to best impact the kids rather than worrying about where the money was coming from,” said Mike Lennox, executive director of Indy RBI.

Tickets are on sale and Reiter said there has already been a run on VIP tickets. The event is expected to bring in 3,000 to 3,500 people.