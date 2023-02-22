INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Indians will keep their team name as is, the organization announced Wednesday. The baseball team will also partner with a local Native American tribe.

The club made the announcements Wednesday in a news release, saying that they are partnering with the Miami Nation of Indians of Indiana.

“The partnership will include a land acknowledgment, recognition of Miami veterans during Native American Heritage Night at Victory Field, support of the Miami scholarship program and fan educational opportunities,” the release said.

As for the team’s name, the Indians said it will remain unchanged.

“The team’s name, which has been the Indianapolis Indians since 1902, will remain the same during the 2023 and 2024 seasons as the organization explores and activates programs with the Miami,” according to the release.

The Miami Nation of Indians of Indiana is one of the 100 largest tribes in the US, the team said. The tribe’s chief, Brian Buchanan, released a statement regarding his excitement surrounding the partnership.

“We are grateful to the Indianapolis Indians for the opportunity to share our story with Hoosiers throughout central Indiana,” said Buchanan. “When the history of Indiana is studied, the

major influence of Native American people is seen in the names of Indiana cities, state parks, rivers, food, celebrations and other cultural points of interest. We have encouraged the team to remain the Indianapolis Indians.”