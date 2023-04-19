It’s a food that’s come to the rescue of busy families everywhere. When you don’t have time to cook or need to eat something on the run – pizza always delivers.

FamilyMinded has selected the best family pizza joint in Indiana, and it’s none other than Bazbeaux.

“With more than 30 years on the pizza scene, it’s become the quintessential pizza experience in Indiana with three locations that create the perfect ambiance for a Saturday night out with the fam,” wrote FamilyMinded.

Bazbeaux first opened in a house in Indy’s Broad Ripple neighborhood in 1986. “The restaurant quickly became famous in the village for fresh-made, delectable pizzas served on the rickety decks next to the canal and the fire station,” read a blurb on the restaurant’s website.

There is now also a Bazbeaux in downtown Indianapolis and Carmel.

Bazbeaux is one of the more daring pizzamakers in central Indiana with out-of-the-box toppings like snow pea pods, eggplant and pine nuts. It also serves up muffaletta sandwiches and various salads.

