INDIANAPOLIS — A local letter carrier has earned recognition from the United States Postal Service.

Barbara Massingale, who has been delivering mail since 1968, received a Two Million Mile Award from USPS. To qualify for the honor, USPS employees must drive a mail truck for 45 years or more without a preventable accident.

USPS celebrated Massingale’s 55 years of service and presented her with the award at an event at the Southport Station Post Office earlier this week. Among those that attended the event were USPS Central Area Vice President Eric Henry, Indiana District Manager Christi Johnson-Kennedy and Indianapolis Postmaster Keith Blane.

At the event, Massingale said USPS offers great benefits and pay and is a terrific place to work. Massingale has spent her entire career in Indianapolis. She’s worked out of the Southport station for the last 18 years.

Massingale said that, when she started delivering mail more than five decades ago, some thought women shouldn’t be delivering mail. She added that she quickly quieted her doubters.

“I’m a determined person,” Massingale said via release. “I quickly proved myself and silenced any critics.”

After she accepted her Two Million Mile Award, Massingale said she isn’t planning to retire any time soon.

“I’m still useful,” Massingale said. “And I want to keep working.”