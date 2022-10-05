GREENWOOD, Ind. — Liam Price found his love of swimming at the age of 14 when he wanted to become healthier and change the way he was living. Almost seven years later, Price’s career in swimming has only grown into nothing short of amazing.

Price was just recently chosen to attend the Special Olympics World Games in June of 2023 in Berlin, Germany.

Last Tuesday night, Price was surprised at his regular swim practice by a massive crowd of cheerleaders, family, and friends to celebrate the big news.

“I had no idea,” said Price. “Everybody knew it for a month. I was like ‘What are all these cheerleaders doing here?'”

To his happy surprise, all of the cheering and roaring was for him. He was announced to be a member of the U.S. team for the Special Olympics World Games.

“Suddenly I knew that World Games was within reach,” said Price.

Price’s coach, Jason Hite, could not be more elated for him. “Getting to see him go through the tunnel of cheerleaders….honestly I had a little bit of tears in my eyes,” said Hite. “It was a great moment and he’s worked really hard to get to this point.”

That Price has. He has been swimming in the Special Olympics program ever since he was a young boy. Clearly, improving in his love of swimming was something Price was destined to do, especially after joining the University of Indianapolis’ swimming and diving team and competing on a collegiate level a few years ago.

Price and his parents are heading to Berlin, Germany in June of 2023 to join with other Special Olympic athletes to compete in the ultimate competition, World Games.

Price’s teammates couldn’t be more happy for him as Price will continue to grow throughout this swim season and head to Berlin next year.

“I’m just really excited,” said Price. “This is a big moment for me and it doesn’t always happen.”

Price said that he’s ready to get to Berlin and “kick some can”.

Good luck, Liam!