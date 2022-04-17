INDIANAPOLIS — Mayor Joe Hogsett tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, the City announced Sunday.

Hogsett, according to a press release, is currently isolating at home and will follow Center for Disease Control guidelines for quarantining.

“After experiencing mild symptoms, I took an at-home test and tested positive for COVID-19,” Hogsett said. “Thanks to my vaccine and booster shot, I am experiencing very minor symptoms, and continue to encourage all Indianapolis residents to get their vaccine to reduce their risk of serious illness.”

Hogsett encouraged Hoosiers to learn more about COVID vaccines and best practices in the press release. This information and other CDC guidelines can be found at CDC.gov/coronavirus.