INDIANAPOLIS – FOX59 and CBS4 have announced plans to broadcast a live, televised debate featuring the candidates for Indianapolis mayor later this month.

Mayor Joe Hogsett (D) and his opponent Jefferson Shreve (R) will both participate in the live debate on Thursday, Oct. 27th at 7 p.m.

FOX59 news anchor Dan Spehler will moderate the debate, which will air live on both FOX59 and CBS4.

The hour-long debate will focus on several key issues facing our city, including crime and public safety, economic development, and improving Downtown Indianapolis.

Candidates will also field questions submitted by voters during the debate.

If you have an idea for a question to ask the candidates, submit it below.